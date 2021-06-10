Advertisement

Goldsboro selects new fire chief

Assistant Chief Ron Stempien will start as chief on June 30th.
Assistant Chief Ron Stempien will start as chief on June 30th.(City of Goldsboro)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A 25-year veteran of the Goldsboro Fire Department has been promoted to its new chief.

Assistant Chief Ron Stempien will start as chief on June 30th.

The city says Stempien was selected from a field of 51 candidates.

“Our top five candidates went through a rigorous selection process involving subject matter experts and fire chiefs from communities across the state of North Carolina, and Ron came out on top,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “I look forward to what he will do for our firefighters and the City of Goldsboro.”

Stempien started as a firefighter in 1996. He was promoted to fire engineer in 1998, fire captain in 2004, and assistant chief in 2019.

The new chief served four years in the Air Force as a fire protection specialist.

Stempien replaces Joseph Dixon who left in March for the chief’s job in Gainsville, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional