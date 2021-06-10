Goldsboro selects new fire chief

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A 25-year veteran of the Goldsboro Fire Department has been promoted to its new chief.

Assistant Chief Ron Stempien will start as chief on June 30th.

The city says Stempien was selected from a field of 51 candidates.

“Our top five candidates went through a rigorous selection process involving subject matter experts and fire chiefs from communities across the state of North Carolina, and Ron came out on top,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “I look forward to what he will do for our firefighters and the City of Goldsboro.”

Stempien started as a firefighter in 1996. He was promoted to fire engineer in 1998, fire captain in 2004, and assistant chief in 2019.

The new chief served four years in the Air Force as a fire protection specialist.

Stempien replaces Joseph Dixon who left in March for the chief’s job in Gainsville, Florida.

