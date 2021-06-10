Flooding closes several roads in Greenville & Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Heavy rain Thursday has caused some flooding and road closures in Greenville and Pitt County.

Charles Boulevard across from the stadium is closed in both directions because of the water.

There have been reports of vehicles stuck in floodwaters.

Barricades were also put up on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard in Greenville around 7:45 Thursday night.

Flooding on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard (WITN)

At one point Stantonsburg Road near Kinsaul-Willoughby Road was closed in both directions. While the road was expected to be closed until Friday, WITN was out there after 8:00 p.m. Thursday and the road was open and there was no water on it.

Stantonsburg Road closed due to flooding (WITN)

Bell Arthur Road near Ballards Crossroads Road in Pitt County East of Farmville is closed in both directions because of high water and is expected to stay that way until Friday evening.

Pitt County’s Emergency Management Director says stay cautious Friday morning. “Always be aware of the possibility of your car hydroplaning so slowing down will help that,” said Randy Gentry, Pitt County’s Emergency Management Director.

Allen Road flooding (WITN)

Allen Road near Dickinson Avenue is also closed in both directions and expected to remain that way until Friday night.

Gentry also says to turn off your cruise control if you find yourself in high waters and call 9-1-1 if you get stuck.

