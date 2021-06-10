Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Another afternoon of storms expected

Another 1-3″ of rain is likely for many areas
By Charlie Ironmonger and Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Current Warnings, Watches & Advisories: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Edgecombe, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Nash, Northampton and Wilson counties until midnight Friday night.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The incoming rain and the high humidity will keep eastern North Carolina in a flash flood risk through tonight. An extremely saturated air mass will continue to create downpours as an approaching cold front provides the necessary trigger. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall today before giving way to a drier weekend. The heavy rain from last week has yet to fully drain. This will exacerbate the flooding threat this afternoon/evening.

The heavy rain expected today and tomorrow has prompted the WITN Weather Team to issue a First...
The heavy rain expected today and tomorrow has prompted the WITN Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather event extending through Friday night.(WITN Weather)

Scattered showers will linger behind the cold front on Saturday, but coverage and intensity will be much lower than the past few days. Another 0.25 to 0.50″ will be possible Saturday afternoon. We’ll finally get a full, dry day on Sunday as we begin the drying process across eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: One more day of heavy downpours
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Who names hurricanes
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Severe hail size
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 7
Phillip’s Trivia Question: Relative Humidity