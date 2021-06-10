First Alert Weather Day: Another afternoon of storms expected

Current Warnings, Watches & Advisories: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Edgecombe, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Nash, Northampton and Wilson counties until midnight Friday night.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The incoming rain and the high humidity will keep eastern North Carolina in a flash flood risk through tonight. An extremely saturated air mass will continue to create downpours as an approaching cold front provides the necessary trigger. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall today before giving way to a drier weekend. The heavy rain from last week has yet to fully drain. This will exacerbate the flooding threat this afternoon/evening.

The heavy rain expected today and tomorrow has prompted the WITN Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather event extending through Friday night. (WITN Weather)

Scattered showers will linger behind the cold front on Saturday, but coverage and intensity will be much lower than the past few days. Another 0.25 to 0.50″ will be possible Saturday afternoon. We’ll finally get a full, dry day on Sunday as we begin the drying process across eastern North Carolina.

