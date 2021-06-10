Firefighter dies in Craven County accident

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A firefighter was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon in Craven County.

Ira Whitford with Craven County Emergency Services says a firefighter from Township 7 was killed in the accident in James City.

Whitford says the firefighter was on his way to a call when he got into the accident.

Township 7 Assistant Fire Chief Travis Blalock says, “While responding to a motor vehicle accident on US Hwy 70 at approximately 1345, the department was made aware of a separate motor vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Brices Creek Rd that involved one of the department’s firefighters. Additional units from the department responded to the scene and extricated their fellow firefighter from the vehicle and assisted EMS with patient care. Unfortunately, the firefighter involved the accident passed away from his injuries.”

Blalock goes on to say, “This is an extremely difficult time for all involved but as a department with the support of fellow first responders we are working diligently to support the fallen firefighter’s family and extend to them our deepest condolences. Out of respect for their privacy will not be releasing any information regarding the firefighter involved in the accident until we have received the family’s permission. This accident is still under investigation by NCSHP.”

