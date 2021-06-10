DOT starts work on bridge replacement projects in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A project to replace two bridges in Craven County is now underway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing bridges on Maple Cypress Road over the Neuse River and overflow.

The new bridges will be built adjacent to the current ones.

Traffic will remain on the current bridges and roadway during construction, but drivers can expect some short-term lane closures in the next month.

NCDOT says once work progresses, temporary traffic signals will be installed and traffic will be placed in a one-lane pattern.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of crews while in the area.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2024.

