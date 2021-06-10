Advertisement

Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a cash incentive plan to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor said, “Your Shot At A Million” will give four lucky residents who have been vaccinated a million dollars.

If you have had at least one vaccine shot, state residents 18+ will be eligible for one of four drawings over the next three months. Those who get the shot starting today will be entered twice in those drawings.

The first drawing will be on June 23rd and others will take place every other Wednesday.

Cooper said those 12-17 years old with at least one shot will qualify for one of four drawings for $125,000 that would go toward their post-secondary education.

So far, just 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That compares to 64% across the country.

The governor said some 2.5 million adults in the state still haven’t received their shot and said the state is now pulling out all the stops with this $4.3 million incentive.

Several states have been successful in raising their vaccine rates by offering lottery-type incentives to those who get inoculated against the virus.

Cooper said a pilot program in four counties giving out $25 cash cards has been successful in getting more people into those vaccine lines.

