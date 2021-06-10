Advertisement

CarolinaEast Foundation awards nursing scholarships to students

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation has awarded $46,500 in scholarships to 13 local nursing students.

Both the Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the newly created Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund, contributed to the scholarships awarded.

Four $5,000 nursing scholarships were presented to students pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing. Four $3,000 scholarships were presented to students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. Four $3,000 scholarships were awarded to CarolinaEast Health System nurses pursing an advanced degree in nursing, and one $2,500 scholarship was awarded to a student pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma.

Since the scholarships began in 2007, a total of $343,500 has been awarded to 102 nursing students.

To learn more about the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship, click here or call 252-633-8247.

