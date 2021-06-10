CarolinaEast Foundation awards nursing scholarships to students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation has awarded $46,500 in scholarships to 13 local nursing students.

Both the Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the newly created Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund, contributed to the scholarships awarded.

Four $5,000 nursing scholarships were presented to students pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing. Four $3,000 scholarships were presented to students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. Four $3,000 scholarships were awarded to CarolinaEast Health System nurses pursing an advanced degree in nursing, and one $2,500 scholarship was awarded to a student pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma.

“After hearing Joe Hageman’s story of excellence in nursing, I have no doubt he would be proud of this remarkable group of students. The Foundation is honored to be able to help provide financial support to these nurses who, like Joe once did, are or will be providing exemplary care to people in need.”

Since the scholarships began in 2007, a total of $343,500 has been awarded to 102 nursing students.

