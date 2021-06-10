CarolinaEast Dr. warns of Delta COVID variant for those unvaccinted

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina and the entire country continue to fight against the coronavirus but now some doctors are concerned about a new highly contagious variant that has made its way to U.S.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 was first reported in India and is now responsible for more than 6% of current infections in the U.S.

“It’s more rapidly and easily spread. It’s not clear that it’s more severe but any of these diseases can be severe but the spread is the concern and there are some people that think it will be the dominant strain within the next few months within most of the world including this country,” explained CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Dr. Ron May.

This is not the first time we’ve seen the virus mutate but with less than 50% of the American population fully vaccinated experts fear those who aren’t yet inoculated could be susceptible to this strain.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General is now strongly urging anyone who hasn’t yet rolled up their sleeves, “For those who are unvaccinated, they are increasingly at risk as more and more variants develop.”

The emergence of this strain and others is another sign that the pandemic isn’t over yet according to Dr. May and he says people shouldn’t let their guard down yet.

“We’re not done with this, I think it’s a lot better than it was and I certainly hope we’re going to be done with this soon but we’re not, and there will be times when we see more, but I hope it’s not anything like what we saw over the past year and it probably won’t be in this country,” said Dr. May.

While health experts continue to study this newest strain of COVID-19 they say the vaccines on the market right now seem to still be highly effective against it.

“The important thing is that if you are fully vaccinated you’re still very well protected against all of these strains,” explained Dr. May.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.