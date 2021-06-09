Tickets officially sold out for ECU-Vandy Super Regional series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team officially departed Greenville at 12 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 13 Pirates are on their way to Nashville to face No. 4 Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals.

ECU landed in Nashville around 2:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold out for the Friday and Saturday game.

The Pirates have landed in Nashville.

The Pirates will face Vanderbilt for the first time on Friday. The game will air at 12 p.m. on ESPN2. They’ll then play again on Saturday and if needed on Sunday.

ECU defeated Norfolk State, Charlotte and Maryland to win its sixth regional title in program history this past weekend in Greenville.

For a full list of the Pirates’ Super Regional schedule, click here.

Sights and sounds from ECU’s Super Regional Send-Off :

Tyler Feldman interviews Greenville Mayor and former ECU baseball player P.J. Connelly :

Tyler Feldman interviews ECU super fans Koryn and Bryson Dilday :

