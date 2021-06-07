Advertisement

UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four

Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff is providing more details about a shooting that sent several people to the hospital early Sunday.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith said that the shooting happened around 12:22 a.m. at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park in the Maury area.

Smith said that deputies learned that four people had been shot on Katie Court where a party was taking place.

Two of the victims drove to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville while two others were taken by EMS to Vidant from another location, Smith said.

We’re told three of the four victims were treated and released from the hospital while a fourth is still receiving care.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, give the Greene County Sheriff’s Office a call at 252-747-3411 or email gcso@greenecountync.gov

