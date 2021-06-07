UPDATE: Edgecombe County suspicious death now ruled a homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death in Edgecombe County is now being investigated as a homicide.

Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that a 61-year-old man was found dead in his yard on Jabez Court off of Antioch Court near Rocky Mount.

Deputies have now identified that man as Harold Gamble and say that he was killed by someone.

We’re told detectives are following several leads but encourage anyone with information to contact them at 252-801-3181 or Team Cold Case at 252-406-6736.

A cash reward of up to $15,000 is being offered through Team Cold Case for information leading to an arrest.

