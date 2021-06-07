Outdoor gatherings amid eased COVID-19 restrictions in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 40% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the NC DHHS’s dashboard on Sunday.

With the state’s eased COVID-19 restrictions, including no masks for those who are fully vaccinated, more people seemed to have gathered at outdoor events in Greenville.

The “100 Black Men in Suits” movement gathered for a march aimed at bridging the gap between adult males in the black community and younger black males.

The Katura Dance Academy also held an outdoor gathering in celebration of their 10-year-anniversary.

Kimberly Jones, owner of KDA, said she’s blessed that she was still able to celebrate their anniversary despite financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Zumba in the park at dance academy celebration. (Deric Rush)

“We were one of the businesses effected by the pandemic,” Jones said. “We almost had to close because of it, but thank god we’re still here.”

The Katura Dance Academy event featured a fitness hour and food trucks.

For Jones, Sunday’s event is a glimpse of what she looks forward to seeing more of this summer amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“A lot of my kids - when we shut down - experienced depression,” Jones said. “So dance is so important and we’re so glad we’re able to do it today.”

The 100 Men in Suits movement met before and after the march at SAIN Kava + Tea Bar in Uptown Greenville for free refreshments, and a meet & greet.

KDA held events at the Town Common Amphitheater until 7:00pm.

