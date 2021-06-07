More than $1 million raised during WITN telethon for Children’s Miracle Network

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN teamed up with the Children’s Miracle Network for the 36th Annual Telethon on Sunday morning and evening.

Thanks to the generosity of people and businesses in Eastern Carolina, you helped raise $1,082,064 for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“A true friend of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital” offered to match every donation that was called in up to $100,000, Vidant Health Foundation said in a press release. The family has requested to remain anonymous.

This last year has presented challenges unlike no other due to COVID-19, but we thank you for your continued kind-hearted spirit and donations to keep our kids healthy and safe.

“Thanks to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ longtime television partner, WITN, which produces the fundraiser, this year’s Miracle Children were able to share their heartwarming stories of complex illnesses and traumatic injuries and the quality medical care they received from James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.”

Many contributors took part in this year’s telethon including, Speedway, Walmart/Sam’s Clubs, and Jersey Mike’s Subs. Speedway was the largest donor in this year’s campaign, raising $178,990 in their sixth year of partnership with the Maynard Children’s Hospital.

All throughout the telethon, we heard stories from children who have been given life-saving treatment and care thanks to your contributions to CMN. We also showed you what your donations went to in the hospital to improve care and bring some brightness to children while they are receiving treatment.

WITN and Children’s Miracle Network THANK YOU for your continued support!!!

