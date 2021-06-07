Advertisement

More than $1 million raised during WITN telethon for Children’s Miracle Network

More than $1 million has been raised for the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.
More than $1 million has been raised for the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.(Dave Jordan)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN teamed up with the Children’s Miracle Network for the 36th Annual Telethon on Sunday morning and evening.

Thanks to the generosity of people and businesses in Eastern Carolina, you helped raise $1,082,064 for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“A true friend of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital” offered to match every donation that was called in up to $100,000, Vidant Health Foundation said in a press release. The family has requested to remain anonymous.

This last year has presented challenges unlike no other due to COVID-19, but we thank you for your continued kind-hearted spirit and donations to keep our kids healthy and safe.

Many contributors took part in this year’s telethon including, Speedway, Walmart/Sam’s Clubs, and Jersey Mike’s Subs. Speedway was the largest donor in this year’s campaign, raising $178,990 in their sixth year of partnership with the Maynard Children’s Hospital.

All throughout the telethon, we heard stories from children who have been given life-saving treatment and care thanks to your contributions to CMN. We also showed you what your donations went to in the hospital to improve care and bring some brightness to children while they are receiving treatment.

You can read and watch some of those stories, by clicking here.

WITN and Children’s Miracle Network THANK YOU for your continued support!!!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson
Man missing in Croatan National Forest found alive
Greenville PD investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen
Devin Wilson, Madison Wilson, & John Winstead
Churches, schools remember teens killed in Greenville accident
One teen dead another injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Donald Trump at NC GOP convention in Greenville on Saturday.
Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

Latest News

Joshua Clauson
Man who spent 8 days in Croatan National Forest remains in hospital
New program to offer free tuition, fees at BCCC through 2023
Harold Gamble
UPDATE: Edgecombe County suspicious death now ruled a homicide
Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops