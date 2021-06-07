Advertisement

Four people shot when gunfire erupts at large party in Greene County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MAURY, N.C. (WRAL Staff) - Four people suffered gunshot wounds when gunfire erupted at a large party in a trailer park in Maury Saturday night, according to Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith.

Many shell casings and evidence markers could be seen at the end of Katie Court, on the west side of town where there had been a large gathering of people.

The sheriff said that two of the those shot drove themselves to the hospital.

WRAL News is working to find out the conditions of the four victims.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four
