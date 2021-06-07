Four people shot when gunfire erupts at large party in Greene County

MAURY, N.C. (WRAL Staff) - Four people suffered gunshot wounds when gunfire erupted at a large party in a trailer park in Maury Saturday night, according to Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith.

Many shell casings and evidence markers could be seen at the end of Katie Court, on the west side of town where there had been a large gathering of people.

The sheriff said that two of the those shot drove themselves to the hospital.

WRAL News is working to find out the conditions of the four victims.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.