One teen dead another injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One teen is dead and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

The Associated Press reports the shooting happened after an argument at a graduation party escalated into violence.

Rocky Mount police came to the 1800 block of Windsor Dr. at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday where they found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the 19-year-old later died.

A 17-year-old, who was shot in the face, fled to a McDonald’s before he was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was listed in critical condition.

The names of the two teens have not been released.

The Associated Press said it’s the second fatal shooting a graduation party over the weekend. On Friday, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Sanford during a graduation party in a hotel room. A 16-year-old has been charged in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

