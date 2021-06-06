Advertisement

One teen dead another injured in Rocky Mount shooting

(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team and Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One teen is dead and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

The Associated Press reports the shooting happened after an argument at a graduation party escalated into violence.

Rocky Mount police came to the 1800 block of Windsor Dr. at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday where they found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the 19-year-old later died.

A 17-year-old, who was shot in the face, fled to a McDonald’s before he was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was listed in critical condition.

The names of the two teens have not been released.

The Associated Press said it’s the second fatal shooting a graduation party over the weekend. On Friday, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Sanford during a graduation party in a hotel room. A 16-year-old has been charged in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson
Man missing in Croatan National Forest found alive
Greenville PD investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen
Devin Wilson, Madison Wilson, & John Winstead
Churches, schools remember teens killed in Greenville accident
Donald Trump at NC GOP convention in Greenville on Saturday.
Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

Latest News

Joshua Clauson
Man who spent 8 days in Croatan National Forest remains in hospital
New program to offer free tuition, fees at BCCC through 2023
Harold Gamble
UPDATE: Edgecombe County suspicious death now ruled a homicide
Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops