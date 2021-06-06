Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A published report says pharmaceutical maker Merck & Co. is investigating how a noose ended up on the campus of its plant in Durham, North Carolina.
The News & Observer reports that a contractor found ”a rope fashioned as a noose” at a construction project at the site, according to an email obtained by the newspaper.
The email said the rope was immediately removed.
Merck operates a 262-acre facility in north Durham.
The email from site management said such acts will not be tolerated and anyone found responsible will be dealt with ``swiftly and severely.’'
