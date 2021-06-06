Advertisement

Wastewater spilled in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in Pitt County on Saturday.

Greenville Utilities said approximately 2,100 gallons of wastewater spilled into Fork Swamp, a tributary of the Swift Creek Saturday morning.

“The incident was the result of a grease blockage that caused an overflow at a manhole on 4410 Surrey Meadows Drive,” GUC said.

The spill ended by 2 p.m. and the area near the manhole was treated with a chlorine solution, Greenville Utilities said.

The Division of Water Quality was notified.

With all that extra cooking many of us are doing these days, let's not forget to properly dispose of fat, oil and grease...

Posted by Greenville Utilities Commission on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

