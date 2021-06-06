Wastewater spilled in Pitt County
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in Pitt County on Saturday.
Greenville Utilities said approximately 2,100 gallons of wastewater spilled into Fork Swamp, a tributary of the Swift Creek Saturday morning.
“The incident was the result of a grease blockage that caused an overflow at a manhole on 4410 Surrey Meadows Drive,” GUC said.
The spill ended by 2 p.m. and the area near the manhole was treated with a chlorine solution, Greenville Utilities said.
The Division of Water Quality was notified.
