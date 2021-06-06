Advertisement

Donald Trump endorses Congressman Ted Budd for U.S. Senate

(Rep. Ted Budd)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd for U.S. Senate on Saturday.

The announcement came after Lara Trump said she was not running for U.S. Senate at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention in Greenville.

“No for now, but not forever,” Lara Trump said, citing family as to why her name will not be on the ballot.

Congressman Ted Budd serves North Carolina’s 13th District, which includes Alamance and Randolph counties.

Former Governor and US Senate candidate Pat McCrory responded to Budd’s endorsement in a statement:

“I’m disappointed that President Trump has endorsed a Washington insider who has done more to oppose the Trump agenda than anyone in this race. We will win this race – the primary and the general. Ted Budd opposed President Trump’s plan to secure the border, to support our farmers, to repeal Obamacare, and he even voted against President Trump’s COVID vaccines. Now, he’ll do even more to defeat President Trump’s agenda if he’s the Republican nominee by giving our seat in the US Senate to Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. Ted Budd’s bought-and-paid-for Washington insider voting record is not electable in North Carolina. If supporters of President Trump want his agenda to be supported in the US Senate, they should not vote for Ted Budd, who has opposed him at every turn – and who would lose to the far-left next November.”

Donald Trump continued on Saturday to talk about issues such as the border crisis, COVID-19 vaccines, China, Afghanistan, and more.

LIVE BLOG: Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

