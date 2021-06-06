Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air Sunday on WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be slightly different due to COVID-19.

You can tune in to WITN-TV today from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

We will share stories from families that have received help from the Maynard Children’s Hospital and much more.

There will be several items to raffle off this year to those who donate during the broadcast. Be sure to tune in to learn more about those items.

To donate to Children’s Miracle Network, click here .

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

Tune in THIS SUNDAY on WITN-TV from 6-9 am and again from 7-11 pm. You will hear incredible stories of healing, learn... Posted by Children's Miracle Network - Greenville, NC on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Some of the stories you’ll see today:

PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital

Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital

Child Life program at Maynard Children’s Hospital making life easier for kids

Children’s Miracle Network funds highly specialized machine at Maynard Children’s Hospital to help stop pain for newborns

How Vidant’s PDAY unit makes treatment more tolerable

Ryan’s Story: How Maynard Children’s Hospital helped him beat rare autoimmune disease

