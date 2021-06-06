Advertisement

Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air Sunday on WITN

Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network(Children's Miracle Network)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be slightly different due to COVID-19.

You can tune in to WITN-TV today from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

We will share stories from families that have received help from the Maynard Children’s Hospital and much more.

There will be several items to raffle off this year to those who donate during the broadcast. Be sure to tune in to learn more about those items.

To donate to Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

Tune in THIS SUNDAY on WITN-TV from 6-9 am and again from 7-11 pm. You will hear incredible stories of healing, learn...

Posted by Children's Miracle Network - Greenville, NC on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Some of the stories you’ll see today:

PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital

Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital

Child Life program at Maynard Children’s Hospital making life easier for kids

Children’s Miracle Network funds highly specialized machine at Maynard Children’s Hospital to help stop pain for newborns

How Vidant’s PDAY unit makes treatment more tolerable

Ryan’s Story: How Maynard Children’s Hospital helped him beat rare autoimmune disease

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson
Man missing in Croatan National Forest found alive
Greenville PD investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen
Devin Wilson, Madison Wilson, & John Winstead
Churches, schools remember teens killed in Greenville accident
One teen dead another injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Donald Trump at NC GOP convention in Greenville on Saturday.
Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

Latest News

New program to offer free tuition, fees at BCCC through 2023
Harold Gamble
UPDATE: Edgecombe County suspicious death now ruled a homicide
Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Showers return Monday