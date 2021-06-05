Advertisement

N.C. declines additional COVID-19 vaccines this week

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina declined to accept any additional COVID-19 vaccines this week, for the first time since the shots were first available in December 2020.

Vaccine providers are instead fulfilling orders through transfers or requests to local health departments.

The move to refuse the state’s entire weekly allocation from the federal government comes as demand for the vaccines drops.

North Carolina has already returned over 1.2 million doses to the federal pool and refused to accept 2.4 million shots.

The state now has a surplus of nearly 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccines waiting for residents to take.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson
Man missing in Croatan National Forest found alive
Greenville PD investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen
Devin Wilson, Madison Wilson, & John Winstead
Churches, schools remember teens killed in Greenville accident
One teen dead another injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Donald Trump at NC GOP convention in Greenville on Saturday.
Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

Latest News

New program to offer free tuition, fees at BCCC through 2023
Harold Gamble
UPDATE: Edgecombe County suspicious death now ruled a homicide
Sheriff Lemmie Smith said the shooting happened at the Darewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
UPDATE: Sheriff provides more details in Greene County party shooting that wounded four
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Showers return Monday