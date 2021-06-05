Greenville PD investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating a shooting that involved bail bondsmen on Saturday.

Officers came to the area of Frontgate and Kristin Drive at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday and determined a shooting happened in the 100 block of Kristin Drive.

Greenville Police said two bail bondsmen with Jackie Parker Bail Bonding were attempting to arrest Jamal Rashad Weaver, 30, for bond revocations when he tried to flee in his car.

“At some point Weaver reportedly ran over one of the bondman’s foot, at which time the bondsmen started firing at Weaver and his vehicle,” police said.

Weaver was shot multiple times and he drove himself to Vidant Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

Greenville Police said additional interviews and reviews of nearby security cameras are taking place and detectives will be consulting with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

