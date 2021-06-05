Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention in Greenville on Saturday.

For more than an hour, Trump talked about issues such as gas prices, China, Afghanistan, the border crisis, and the COVID-19 vaccine among other things.

“It’s great to be back in Greenville with so many proud North Carolina patriots,” Trump began.

Trump said 2022 is going to be a “banner year,” for NC Republicans, referring to the midterm elections in 2022.

“Numbers like you’ve never seen before,” Trump added on 2024.

Lara Trump spoke after Donald Trump and announced she’s not entering the U.S. Senate race.

“Because of my two kids who are very young ... it is going to be very hard for me to enter this Senate race right now,” Lara Trump said. “But I am saying “No for now, not no forever.”

Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd for U.S. Senate.

“He’s a man that hasn’t been pushing me at all, unlike some of the others that are running that won’t win,” Trump said. “This man’s a great politician but more importantly, he’s somebody that loves the state of North Carolina, he loves the country.”

Budd serves North Carolina’s 13th District.

“In 2020, we fought to help Thom Tillis win, we fought to keep the North Carolina legislature, we fought for North Carolina judges, you’re a heck of a teammate,” Budd said to Lara Trump.

Former Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory said he’s disappointed by Trump’s endorsement in a statement online.

“Ted Budd opposed President Trump’s plan to secure the border, to support our farmers, to repeal Obamacare, and he even voted against President Trump’s COVID vaccines,” McCrory said. “Now, he’ll do even more to defeat President Trump’s agenda if he’s the Republican nominee by giving our seat in the US Senate to Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump criticized what’s going on at the borders, calling it the “worst border crisis in history.”

“There’s no vetting, there’s no anything. And some of these people are very bad people,” Trump said. “We fight for other countries’ borders but we don’t fight for our own border.”

Trump also talked about the 2020 election and praised states, like Texas and Florida, on their voter laws.

Trump wrapped up his speech saying they’ll fight for more jobs, lower taxes, make pro-American trade deals and other things.

