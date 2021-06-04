Jim’s Forecast: Showers return Monday

Forecast Discussion: An upper level low over the central U.S. along with high pressure off the eastern U.S coast will pump abundant moisture into the area throughout the week. Afternoon heating, combined with the seabreeze will pop scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each afternoon from Monday through Friday. Highs will run in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon with the heat index pushing the mid 90s. Severe storms are unlikely, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible with some storms. Rainfall totals by the end of the week will likely be close to 2.00″ (give or take) for most areas. A cold front will approach over the weekend, bringing a greater coverage of showers and storms with it both Saturday and Sunday before drier air finally tries to move in Sunday night into Monday.

Monday

A few morning raindrops to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 85°. Winds: SW 7-12. Rain chance: 60%.

Monday Night

Showers diminish by 8 pm. Lows near 71°. Winds: SW 3-7. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Warm and muggy with scattered afternoon showers/storms . Highs near 87°. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%