Senator Tillis visits new GUC facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit to the east Thursday where he toured the new Greenville Utilities Commission operations center.

Tillis also met with members of the utility provider’s leadership team.

The new facility opened last fall. It replaced the old operations center after flooding problems during past storms.

Tillis says it’s important that local, state, and federal agencies work together to plan now for future hurricanes and disasters.

Tillis says, “What we’re seeing here is actually the realization of plans that started 10 or 15 years ago. This sort of a center gives you the best insight into where the needs are to get the trucks out and get the power, the gas and the water back online.”

Tillis also visited the Global Transpark in Kinston Wednesday evening.

