Advertisement

Senator Tillis visits new GUC facility

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit to the east Thursday where he toured the new Greenville Utilities Commission operations center.

Tillis also met with members of the utility provider’s leadership team.

The new facility opened last fall. It replaced the old operations center after flooding problems during past storms.

Tillis says it’s important that local, state, and federal agencies work together to plan now for future hurricanes and disasters.

Tillis says, “What we’re seeing here is actually the realization of plans that started 10 or 15 years ago. This sort of a center gives you the best insight into where the needs are to get the trucks out and get the power, the gas and the water back online.”

Tillis also visited the Global Transpark in Kinston Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital