Second man charged in murder of dismembered woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A second man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found last week in Goldsboro.

Police said Tamarcus Ellis, of Goldsboro, was nabbed early Friday at a home in Baltimore, Maryland.

The body of Heather Stewart, 38, was found in the driveway of a Bright Street home on May 24th.

A homeowner says he was coming back from his girlfriend’s house around 9:30 a.m. last Monday when he found the body.

Last Friday night police arrested 29-year-old Willie Langston of La Grange and charged him with murder in the case.

The 31-year-old Ellis is being held in the Baltimore County jail without bond. He is awaiting a hearing to see if he will voluntarily return to North Carolina to face the murder charge.

