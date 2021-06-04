Advertisement

Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -After an extensive search over the past 5 days, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for 20-year-old Joshua Clauson who went missing from his Lake Road home after going out for a walk in the Croatan National Forest.

Officials suspended the search just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by dozens of agencies from Carteret County and across the state.

More than 200 trained search and rescue professionals assisted with the search for Clauson in the Croatan National Forest, between Lake Road and Rams Horn Road, and the Carteret-Craven County line.

The search teams utilized special technology to aid in the search and were assisted by several K9 handlers. Aerial searches were conducted by NC Wildlife airplane and the NC Highway Patrol helicopter as well as aerial drones.

Clauson is described as a 5-foot-10-inch-tall white man, with red hair and brown eyes.

According to a family member, Clauson was reported to be wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans on the day he went missing.

While the search has been suspended, this missing person case remains active and anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
