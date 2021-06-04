PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital is said to have the sickest of the sick in Eastern North Carolina.

But with the help from a portion of Children’s Miracle Network funds, the PICU is getting a much-needed renovation that will benefit many patients and families in the future.

Kennedy Dean and her parents basically knew the ins and outs of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Kennedy was 7 years old when her head started to hurt one day on the playground at school.

Doctors told the Dean’s that Kennedy had a brain bleed and a craniotomy was needed.

That led to 74 days in the PICU at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital and 30 days in rehab before Kennedy was able to be sent home.

The Dean’s spent every day by Kennedy’s bedside, but it wasn’t easy.

“Dwayne and I, we would have to go take a shower at the time in the Brody school of medicine in the interns bathroom they would literally have to run down a key, make sure that nobody was in there using it. Find the key, scrounge up some towels and toiletries for us and escort us one at a time and it was like two buildings away as far as from where Kennedy was.”

But with the new renovations on the way, like adding a bathroom and shower in the PICU, families won’t have to go so far away from their sick children to take care of basic needs.

“When you come into the hospital, their worlds are turned upside down. Just the smallest things that can normalize their stay just means the world to them. Anything we can do to make life a little bit easier on them really makes a big impact.”

Dr. Matthew Ledoux, the Co-Medical Director at the hospital said when Kennedy was in the PICU years ago, the hospital was still providing state-of-the-art care, but the renovations will bring families a new sense that it is the best of the best.

Adding a bathroom and shower isn’t the only thing to look forward to.

This is a full renovation of the PICU, adding more space and storage for nurses as well.

The PICU layout is changing entirely, with expanded rooms, places for doctors to work, a nurses’ station with more room and most importantly, having a dedicated space for family to sit and even sleep right beside their child.

This hospital treats a wide range of patients—from trauma patients flown in from all over the East, to cancer patients, to kids with lung and heart problems who need bypass help from ECMO machines.

“For kids that need to be placed on ECMO they require lots of equipment and so they go into this room and we will have the space we need to not only care for the kid but previously we weren’t able to really have the family be as close to the beside as we’d like for them to be.”

And there will be some fun, too.

An interactive wall is being installed, which will help kids who need to have therapy, move and get out of their rooms.

Kids will be able to do an under the sea theme where they can build dolphins and sea turtles and help them to swim in the ocean and do different physical therapy that’s through this interactive wall.

So whether your stay in the PICU is a long one, or short, the new renovations are sure to help make your stay a little more bearable.

“Just keep on doing what you’re doing and that’s all that matters and you’ll get out of there soon enough.”

The new renovations are already underway. You can help make sure the best care is available by making a pledge during our CMN broadcast this Sunday on WITN.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.