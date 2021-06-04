Advertisement

Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two men who were missing in Nash County have been found dead after wrecking their car.

On Saturday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about two men, Brandon Lynch and Howard Hill, who had been missing for several days and were last seen together.

Both men went missing on May 25th.

Thursday, officers began canvassing the Ward Road area and found the victim’s car around 30 yards off the roadway near the Halifax County line.

The car was hard to see from the roadway as it was covered in trees.

Officers found the two victims dead at the wreck scene.

Officials say they believe the victims ran off the roadway in a curve, lost control and overturned.

If you know any more information on the accident, you’re asked to call the NC Highway Patrol.

