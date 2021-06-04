Advertisement

Heavy rain obliterates drought conditions across the East

Widespread rain continues
Widespread rain continues
By Star Derry
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve been monitoring Moderate Drought Conditions across the East over the last few weeks. Now we’re flirting with multiple daily rainfall records across the region. Rain started falling along the coast first thing Wednesday morning and became much more widespread Thursday. Reports of a water rescue alongside a road in Pitt County as well as mild to moderate flooding along local waterways have been coming in alongside Flash Flood and Flood Warnings. WITN viewers submitted some of their rain gauge observations and a few came in over 4″ with hours left of rain to go.

Thursday PM
Thursday PM

From April 1st through June 1st, we recorded 2.14″ of rain at the New Bern observation site. That was more than 5″ below normal. We’ve gotten more than 2″ of new rain over the last 36 hours with hours more rain to go; putting a massive dent into the rain deficit we’ve been watching for a couple of months.

More storms to develop on Friday
More storms to develop on Friday

Though the rain won’t be as widespread on Friday, more storms will roll through. These scattered storms will again bring some downpours to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk for strong storms on Friday. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main concern.

Heat in the west with torrential rain east
Heat in the west with torrential rain east

While the eastern third of the US is dealing with heavy and widespread rain, some of the SW is dealing with incredible heat. As fire season kicks off, Palm Springs areas have already clocked more than a dozen days above 100° with the official start of summer still three weeks away.

