Advertisement

8.3 million COVID vaccines given out in NC

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KLTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina has reached an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that more than 80 percent of adults 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while close to 54 percent of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.

To date, the state has given out more than 8.3 million shots.

Vaccines are widely available across the state and are free to everyone.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital