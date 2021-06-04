8.3 million COVID vaccines given out in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina has reached an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that more than 80 percent of adults 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while close to 54 percent of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.

To date, the state has given out more than 8.3 million shots.

Vaccines are widely available across the state and are free to everyone.

