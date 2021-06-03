Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two off-duty police officers rescued a woman who crashed into a water-filled ditch in Greenville on Thursday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Frog Level Road and Wainright Lane.

Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter says that Officers Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago were on their way into work when they noticed an overturned vehicle submerged in a watery ditch.

Hunter said the officers found the driver trapped inside.

The officers broke a window allowing one of them to enter and free the driver from her seatbelt.

We’re told the other officer helped pull both to safety.

“The officers’ actions likely saved the woman’s life as her head was close to being submerged in water upon their arrival,” Hunter said.

Hunter says the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

