Advertisement

Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two off-duty police officers rescued a woman who crashed into a water-filled ditch in Greenville on Thursday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Frog Level Road and Wainright Lane.

Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter says that Officers Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago were on their way into work when they noticed an overturned vehicle submerged in a watery ditch.

Hunter said the officers found the driver trapped inside.

The officers broke a window allowing one of them to enter and free the driver from her seatbelt.

We’re told the other officer helped pull both to safety.

“The officers’ actions likely saved the woman’s life as her head was close to being submerged in water upon their arrival,” Hunter said.

Hunter says the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital