Traffic expected in Greenville ahead of baseball tournament, graduations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a busy weekend at ECU, which means traffic is expected to pick up in Greenville.

Seven different Pitt County high school graduation ceremonies will be taking place at Minges Coliseum between Friday and Saturday. The ceremonies will run from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday.

ECU Police Department Captain Chris Sutton says drivers should plan to take alternate routes.

“Traffic in that area will be heavier than what people have been used to in the last 14 months. This is one of the first large events that we’ve had in that length of time,” said Sutton.

Sutton says it’s best to avoid the following areas if you can:

Greenville Boulevard between Elm Street and Arlington

Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street from Elm Street to Charles Boulevard

Clark LeClair Stadium is also expected to be packed with fans as ECU hosts the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament. Sutton says all of the parking for the tournament will be held in the parking lots near the stadium or across the street on Charles Boulevard.

While this calls for celebrations, Sutton is reminding everyone to do so responsibly and to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.