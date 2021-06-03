Advertisement

UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four teenagers were killed in Thursday’s accident on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, including one who was set to graduate this Saturday from Southwest Edgecombe High School.

NC Highway Patrol says those who died have been identified as 18-year-old Abby Foster of Farmville, 17-year-old John Winstead of Tarboro, 15-year-old Devin Wilson of Tarboro, and his sister, 18-year-old Madison. Another sibling, 16-year-old Dakota Wilson, suffered minor injuries.

Henry Parker, Pastor at Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church in Pitt County is the family pastor for Madison and Devin. Speaking to WITN on behalf of the family, he says Madison was to walk across the stage this weekend and graduate.

He says the Wilson’s were like family and their deaths hit hard, not only for his family but the entire church.

The crash happened this afternoon between the Highway 43 exit and the Stantonsburg Road interchange west of Greenville.

NC Highway Patrol says a box truck, driven by Alberto Pedraza III of Walstonburg, crossed the median and struck their car headed in the other direction. He suffered minor injuries and is at Vidant Medical Center.

Troopers say Pedraza was driving too fast for the rainy conditions. He faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Pastor Parker says John Winstead and Madison Wilson were boyfriend and girlfriend while Abbey Foster and Dakota Wilson were as well.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON STORY:

Three people are dead in a crash that has closed U.S. 264 in Pitt County for most of the afternoon.

The crash happened this afternoon between the Highway 43 exit and the Stantonsburg Road interchange west of Greenville.

The Highway Patrol says a box truck crossed the median and struck a car headed in the other direction. Troopers say they believe heavy rains today were a factor in the crash.

The truck was entangled in the steel cables that separate the divided highway.

Troopers say this box truck crossed the median.
Troopers say this box truck crossed the median.(WITN)

The three people killed all were in the car, according to troopers.

Troopers say two other people in the car were taken to Vidant Medical Center, one with critical injuries.

The driver of the box truck had minor injuries.

The highway reopened around 5:30 p.m.

