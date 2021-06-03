Advertisement

Texas high school holds graduation in dark after storm knocks out power

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The class of 2021 at Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, will never forget its graduation ceremony in the dark.

Actually, there was some ambient light thanks to attendees turning on their cell phone flashlights.

The commencement went ahead after severe thunderstorms in the area knocked out power to the sports complex where the ceremony was being held Wednesday night.

School officials refused to give up and used a megaphone since the sound system wasn’t available.

They were also unable to livestream the event.

Local utility Austin Energy apologized for the outage and confirmed on Twitter about an hour later that power had been restored to the venue.

The principal’s message to graduates at the ceremony was “We can persevere through anything.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction

Latest News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated over political fundraising activity at his...
Justice Department probing postmaster general over fundraising
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch in effect for some inland counties
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticking on eviction moratorium
Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger launches $5M, year supply of groceries giveaway for vaccinated customers, employees