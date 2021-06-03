Advertisement

Rent and utility assistance program reopens

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the state, the economy slowly continues to recover, but thousands of North Carolinians are still struggling to pay for their rent and utilities.

Governor Cooper says help is on the way as the state is reopening availability for the state’s HOPE program, which stands for Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions.

The program uses money from the federal American Rescue plan to help families across the state stay in their homes.

Governor Cooper says they’ve been taking applications for the past two weeks, and already more than 8,000 people have asked for assistance.

Complete details about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website may also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.

