Star’s Forecast: Storms continue through Friday

Current Warnings & Watches

Flash Flood Warning: A flash flood warning is in effect for northwestern Edgecombe, central Halifax and northeastern Nash counties until 7:30 p.m. Steady downpours and storms have lead to rainfall totals between 1-3″ today. Another 1-2″ will be possible through the evening. According to law enforcement, a neighborhood in Whitakers, NC has been evacuated due to high water. Other areas that could see rising water levels are: Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Dortches, Enfield, Sharpsburg, Weldon, Battleboro, Tillery, South Weldon and Tar River Reservoir.

Flash Flood Watch: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for well inland areas. The watch includes Pitt, Greene, Martin, Bertie, Edgecombe, Wilson, and Wayne counties and points north and west. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible on top of the 1-3″ that has already fallen in this area. Small creeks, streams, and ditches may overflow with the heavy downpours. City streets may flood as water falls faster than drains can handle. Use extra caution on the roadways throughout the afternoon and tonight.

Discussion: As the warm front moved through Eastern NC Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Duplin County causing some damage. See more here. With high pressure off the coast and a low pressure system and front to our west, showers and storms will dot the radar through Friday. We are tracking the slow-moving area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley that will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast through late week. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely but some locally heavy downpours will continue. Additional storms are forecast for Friday with an isolated, short-lived storm chance Saturday afternoon. After that, we’re looking at much improved weather in the East.

Thursday Night

Scattered heavy showers and storms. 90% with a low of 70. Wind: SW 10.

Friday

Morning showers and storms then a break for lunchtime before more scattered storms form in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 80%. Wind: SW10 G15.

Saturday

Partly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated afternoon storms possible 30%. Wind: SW 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and humid. High of 88. Wind: SW 5.