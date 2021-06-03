Need remains high at ENC food banks

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Julie Fujita, the mission director at Anointed One’s Church Food Pantry, says even though there have been multiple reports of the economy improving, they are still seeing a large number of people at their food pantry.

“We see it a little less now, but we still have an influx of people. Like today, we’ve had nonstop people coming in,” said Fujita.

Food Pantries Still Seeing Many Food Insecure. (WITN News)

In April the USDA Economic Research Service saw an increase in prices for all food from April 2020 of over 3%.

The Central & Eastern North Carolina Food Bank provides resources to food pantries around eastern North Carolina and food bank officials like Craig Crain, Director of Food Partnerships for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, says there could potentially be a correlation between numbers of people at food pantries and the food price inflation.

“l’m definitely paying more per week for even my little family of four for things. I think the people that are experiencing food insecurities - having to make tough choices around their food or their rent or their electric bill - they’re having to spend more on food if they’re not getting it from one of our pantries,” said Crain.

The CENC will start its “Stop Summer Hunger”, Summer food initiative this month and will continue into July. This is in an effort to make sure the over 300,000 students that benefit from their food resources through the free and reduced lunch programs and their families are able to have substantial food over the summer. You can donate to the initiative on the Stop Summer Hunger website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.