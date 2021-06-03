Advertisement

Need remains high at ENC food banks

By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Julie Fujita, the mission director at Anointed One’s Church Food Pantry, says even though there have been multiple reports of the economy improving, they are still seeing a large number of people at their food pantry.

“We see it a little less now, but we still have an influx of people. Like today, we’ve had nonstop people coming in,” said Fujita.

Food Pantries Still Seeing Many Food Insecure.
Food Pantries Still Seeing Many Food Insecure.(WITN News)

In April the USDA Economic Research Service saw an increase in prices for all food from April 2020 of over 3%.

The Central & Eastern North Carolina Food Bank provides resources to food pantries around eastern North Carolina and food bank officials like Craig Crain, Director of Food Partnerships for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, says there could potentially be a correlation between numbers of people at food pantries and the food price inflation.

“l’m definitely paying more per week for even my little family of four for things. I think the people that are experiencing food insecurities - having to make tough choices around their food or their rent or their electric bill - they’re having to spend more on food if they’re not getting it from one of our pantries,” said Crain.

The CENC will start its “Stop Summer Hunger”, Summer food initiative this month and will continue into July. This is in an effort to make sure the over 300,000 students that benefit from their food resources through the free and reduced lunch programs and their families are able to have substantial food over the summer. You can donate to the initiative on the Stop Summer Hunger website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital