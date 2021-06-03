Advertisement

NC House votes to do away with extra jobless benefits early

(WITN-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina House has OK’d legislation to do away with the $300-per-week supplemental benefits for the unemployed provided by the federal government during the pandemic.

The Republican measure approved on Thursday would take away the additional payments to roughly 245,000 people in North Carolina.

The program is set to expire nationwide in early September, but about two dozen states already have decided to cut off the supplement early.

GOP legislators say the additional aid is a disincentive for working, making it tough for employers to fill vacancies.

Democrats say eliminating the benefits would harm people still struggling to cover their expenses.

