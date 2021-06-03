NC Black Bear Festival returns in-person

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On a rainy Thursday in a farmers’ field in Washington County, Tom Harrison and Rush Collins searched around the edges for signs of black bears.

The area is frequented by black bears in the early mornings and late evenings, often seen nestled in what Harrison calls the animals’ favorite restaurant where you can lie down and eat: the wheat field.

In June, it serves a dual-purpose.

“We’re beginning with mating season,” Harrison said. “Not only are they coming here for the wheat to feed, but they’re also, this is kind of the social club.”

Black bears are common in Eastern North Carolina, especially in the Albemarle/Pamlico Peninsula where food, water, cover and space are abundant in addition to a mild climate.

“It’s a little known North Carolina superlative that we have the largest black bears on the planet and the highest black bear densities in the world,” Harrison said.

In Plymouth, Harrison said there’s enough crops out in the field that they pretty much leave peoples’ yards, bird feeders, dog food and garbage alone for the most part.

“They’d rather stay away from people and be out eating in the farmers’ fields much to the dislike of the farmers,” Harrison said. “There’s nothing to fear from these bears. You shouldn’t approach them, but their first reaction is to run away.”

The black bear population in North Carolina has grown from 2,000 in 1970 to more than 20,000, according to Harrison.

For the 7th year, the animals are celebrated at the NC Black Bear Festival in downtown Plymouth.

In 2020, the festival went virtual due to the pandemic.

“Videos or Facebook Live,” Harrison said. “We had interactions, engagements from people from 44 states.”

Although the award-winning event is welcoming people back in-person this year, you can still participate online.

“We actually are taking some of the things we did last year and we’re keeping them,” Harrison said. “For instance, we’re doing a youth fishing contest that’s open to anybody in the world. All they have to do is submit a video, of youth 10 years old or less with their fish and it’s 50% the size of the fish and 50% entertainment value of the video.”

Down the block from the “Bear-ology,” museum, Bistro 116 owner Sylvie Batigne prepared chocolate mousse and other dishes for the event.

Batigne visited the NC Black Bear Festival in 2019 from France after she put a down payment on a business and home downtown, not knowing what to expect.

“You know like everybody, you have doubts and “Did I do the right thing?” Batigne said. “But the Bear Festival was on, and oh my God, it was something like I never saw before. It’s all about the bear. I mean this is the town where we are on the map because of the Black Bear Festival.”

Normally the festival runs Friday through Sunday, but Harrison said this year it ends on Saturday.

“We started off kind of slow, not knowing whether we were gonna be virtual or in-person,” Harrison said. “And as things opened up, this is turning into the biggest, best Bear Festival we’ve ever done.”

On Saturday, there will be more than 30 activities for people to do and Harrison said they added fireworks and a laser light show.

“Everybody’s so excited to be getting out and to being a part of the first Bear Festival after the COVID pandemic, so we’re expecting a big crowd.”

