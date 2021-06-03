National Weather Service surveys Duplin County tornado damage

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado in Duplin County near Wallace left mild destruction in its wake Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, meteorologists with the National Weather Service came out to survey the damage. They rated the tornado EF1, what they said is a typically weaker storm.

They told WITN what their process is when evaluating tornado damage.

“We get to a location. We look at what was damaged: so trees, maybe it’s buildings, maybe it’s cars overturned...” explained one surveyor, Michael Lee.

“We’re looking for branches that are torn off, we’re looking for any...trees that were completely knocked over.”

Once they analyze what was damaged, to what extent and how widespread the tornado was, they discuss with other meteorologists before compiling a report determining the storm’s severity.

They say this one was on the weaker side, saying it is typical for North Carolina.

“We love where we live...however we do deal with some severe weather as well as hurricanes,” said Lee.

Lee says, “Always be prepared every single year.”

