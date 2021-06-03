Advertisement

National Weather Service surveys Duplin County tornado damage

Meteorologists walk us through their survey process as they analyze tornado’s severity.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado in Duplin County near Wallace left mild destruction in its wake Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, meteorologists with the National Weather Service came out to survey the damage. They rated the tornado EF1, what they said is a typically weaker storm.

They told WITN what their process is when evaluating tornado damage.

“We get to a location. We look at what was damaged: so trees, maybe it’s buildings, maybe it’s cars overturned...” explained one surveyor, Michael Lee.

“We’re looking for branches that are torn off, we’re looking for any...trees that were completely knocked over.”

Once they analyze what was damaged, to what extent and how widespread the tornado was, they discuss with other meteorologists before compiling a report determining the storm’s severity.

They say this one was on the weaker side, saying it is typical for North Carolina.

“We love where we live...however we do deal with some severe weather as well as hurricanes,” said Lee.

Lee says, “Always be prepared every single year.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital