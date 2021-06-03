Advertisement

Man now facing manslaughter charge in 2020 Onslow County death

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tennessee man is in jail after charges in a deadly assault in Onslow County were upgraded.

Joel Huff and Rebekah Petto were originally charged with assault inflicting serious injury after Richard Norris was injured in an assault outside Dino’s Bar on Freedom Way outside of Jacksonville.

Deputies say Norris was hit by Huff, causing him to fall down, striking his head in the July 17th argument.

The man never regained consciousness and died on September 17th.

Both Huff and Petto were released on bond and returned home to Tennessee.

Deputies say after additional investigation and a review with the district attorney’s office, Huff’s charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

The man was arrested in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Wednesday and he’s being held without bond until there’s a hearing to determine if he’ll be returned to North Carolina to face charges.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in this crash.
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off-duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood warnings in effect near I-95

Latest News

Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
Search suspended for missing man in Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Four teens killed in crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, one set to graduate Saturday
Missing men found dead after wrecked vehicle found
Kennedy Dean, former patient at James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital
PICU renovations will benefit families in the future at Maynard Children’s hospital