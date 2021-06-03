Man now facing manslaughter charge in 2020 Onslow County death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tennessee man is in jail after charges in a deadly assault in Onslow County were upgraded.

Joel Huff and Rebekah Petto were originally charged with assault inflicting serious injury after Richard Norris was injured in an assault outside Dino’s Bar on Freedom Way outside of Jacksonville.

Deputies say Norris was hit by Huff, causing him to fall down, striking his head in the July 17th argument.

The man never regained consciousness and died on September 17th.

Both Huff and Petto were released on bond and returned home to Tennessee.

Deputies say after additional investigation and a review with the district attorney’s office, Huff’s charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

The man was arrested in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Wednesday and he’s being held without bond until there’s a hearing to determine if he’ll be returned to North Carolina to face charges.

