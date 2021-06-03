Kinston home damaged in early morning fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a home in Kinston was damaged after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Kinston Fire Department Captain William Barss says they got a call around 4 a.m. about a fire at a home on Rhem Street near Lenoir Avenue.

Barss says firefighters worked through the heavy downpours to put out the flames. No one was home at the time and no firefighters were hurt. Officials say most of the damage was confined to the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

