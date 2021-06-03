Advertisement

Kinston home damaged in early morning fire

No one was injured in this fire early Thursday morning.
No one was injured in this fire early Thursday morning.(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a home in Kinston was damaged after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Kinston Fire Department Captain William Barss says they got a call around 4 a.m. about a fire at a home on Rhem Street near Lenoir Avenue.

Barss says firefighters worked through the heavy downpours to put out the flames. No one was home at the time and no firefighters were hurt. Officials say most of the damage was confined to the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction

Latest News

A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch in effect for some inland counties
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flood potential
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect
Ray Hill
Duplin County man critical after morning shooting