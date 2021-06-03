Phillip’s Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect

Flash Flood Watch: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for well inland areas. The watch includes Pitt, Greene, Martin, Bertie, Edgecombe, Wilson, and Wayne counties and points north and west. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible on top of the 1-3″ that has already fallen in this area. Small creeks, streams, and ditches may overflow with the heavy downpours. City streets may flood as water falls faster than drains can handle. Use extra caution on the roadways throughout the afternoon and tonight.

Discussion: As the warm front moved through Eastern NC Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Duplin County causing some damage. See more here. With high pressure off the coast and a low pressure system and front to our west, showers and storms will dot the radar through Friday. We are tracking the slow-moving area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley that will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast through late week. That’ll send us into an extended period of active weather with decent chances for showers and storms. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely through Thursday, but some locally heavy downpours will be possible. Through Friday, models show us getting a solid 1.00″ to 2.00″ of rain across the region. There will be a few breaks of sunshine between some of the showers.

Thursday

Scattered heavy showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Highs in the low 80s, but dropping to the low 70s during downpours. Wind: S-10 mph, Gusting 20. Rain chance: 90%.

Friday

Morning showers and storms then a break before more scattered storms form in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 80%.