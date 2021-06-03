Advertisement

House OKs allowing right-to-carry in more NC churches

(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina House has again approved legislation that would allow members or visitors at churches that meet on private school campuses to carry concealed handguns.

The bill is another attempt by gun-rights advocates to put these religious venues on par with standalone places of worship.

Critics of the bill approved Thursday say that more gun access doesn’t help prevent violence.

The measure now returns to the Senate, which passed a version of the bill in March.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a gun bill containing these church changes in 2020. Lawmakers lacked the votes for an override.

