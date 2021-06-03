Governor Cooper declares June as Pride Month in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed June as Pride Month in our state.

Cooper’s office said it’s to honor the state’s LGBTQ+ community, their fight for equality and the goal of creating a welcoming community for all North Carolinians.

”The world now knows the progress North Carolina has made in becoming a safer and more inclusive place for our LGTBQ+ community,” Governor Cooper said in a press release, “But there’s more work to be done, and this month is an opportunity to renew our commitment to fight for equality.”

Pride Month commemorates the riots held 52 years ago at the Stonewall Inn on June 28, an event often recognized as the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

You can read the full 2021 Pride Month proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.