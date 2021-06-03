Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch in effect for some inland counties

Torrential downpours on top of wet grounds may produce flash floods through tonight.
First Alert Weather Day
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A flash flood watch is in effect for several inland counties Thursday through early Friday. The watch includes the counties of Pitt, Greene, Martin, Bertie, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne and points north and west. The watch is in effect through 6am Friday. Additional rains in these areas may produce flash flooding of small streams, creeks, ditches, and urban streets.

Additional periods of heavy rain will lead to potential flash flooding this afternoon
Small creeks, streams and ditches may overflow with the heavy downpours. Drivers should use caution on the road and take it slow throughout the day and night. Never drive through flooded roads. Nearly 2 out of 3 fatalities during floods are people in their cars. Follow the National Weather Service advice, “turn around, don’t drown.”

An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible in addition to the 1-3″ that has already fallen in the area. Radar estimates show up to 7 inches over southeastern Pitt County since the rain began.

