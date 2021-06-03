Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Flood potential

Flash Flood Watch for well inland areas
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flash Flood Watch: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the counties of Bertie, Martin, Pitt, Greene, Wayne, Wilson, Edgecombe and points north and west through early Friday. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible on top of the 1-3″ that has already fallen in this area. Small creeks, streams, and ditches may overflow with the heavy downpours. Use extra caution on the roadways throughout the day.

Discussion: As the warm front moved through Eastern NC Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Duplin County causing some damage. See more here. With high pressure off the coast and a low pressure system and front to our west, showers and storms will dot the radar through the end of the week. We are tracking the slow-moving area of low pressure over the plains states that will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast through late week. That’ll send us into an extended period of active weather with decent chances for showers and storms. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely Thursday, but some locally heavy downpours are expected. Through Friday, models show us getting a solid 1.00″ to 2.00″ of additional rain across the region. There will be breaks of sunshine between some of the showers.

Thursday

Scattered heavy showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Highs in the low 80s, but dropping during rain showers. Wind: S-10 mph, Gusting 20. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 80%.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction

Latest News

A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch in effect for some inland counties
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect
Ray Hill
Duplin County man critical after morning shooting