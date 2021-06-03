First Alert Weather Day: Flood potential

Flash Flood Watch: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the counties of Bertie, Martin, Pitt, Greene, Wayne, Wilson, Edgecombe and points north and west through early Friday. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible on top of the 1-3″ that has already fallen in this area. Small creeks, streams, and ditches may overflow with the heavy downpours. Use extra caution on the roadways throughout the day.

Discussion: As the warm front moved through Eastern NC Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Duplin County causing some damage. See more here. With high pressure off the coast and a low pressure system and front to our west, showers and storms will dot the radar through the end of the week. We are tracking the slow-moving area of low pressure over the plains states that will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast through late week. That’ll send us into an extended period of active weather with decent chances for showers and storms. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely Thursday, but some locally heavy downpours are expected. Through Friday, models show us getting a solid 1.00″ to 2.00″ of additional rain across the region. There will be breaks of sunshine between some of the showers.

Thursday

Scattered heavy showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Highs in the low 80s, but dropping during rain showers. Wind: S-10 mph, Gusting 20. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 80%.