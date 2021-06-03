Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Latest News

Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Damage in Duplin County following tornado