ECU men’s basketball to play Liberty in first Hall of Fame Shootout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina will travel across state to square off with Liberty in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte officials at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The one-day quadruple-header will also feature North Carolina State vs. Richmond, Virginia Tech vs. St. Bonaventure and Charlotte vs. Wake Forest. Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

”We’re extremely excited to be part of the Hall of Fame Shootout and the opportunity to challenge ourselves against a well-coached Liberty squad,” Pirate head coach Joe Dooley said. “Playing in Charlotte, which is home to one of our largest alumni bases, at a first-class facility like Spectrum Center is an added bonus.”

ECU and Liberty were originally scheduled to face off in the event last season before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the ninth overall meeting in the series which the Pirates lead 5-3.

”We’re very excited to be launching a collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to eight collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events and Position Sports in an event operations and media relations capacity.

As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.

