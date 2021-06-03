Advertisement

Duplin County man critical after morning shooting

Ray Hill
Ray Hill(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting this morning left one Dupin County man in critical condition and another in jail.

Deputies say it happened on Tapp Farm Road outside of Pink Hill.

When they arrived, the suspect was still there. Ray Hill was sitting in a vehicle that was parked in the home’s driveway.

Deputies say Hill had a shotgun with him and that he gave them some information about what happened.

Inside they found 33-year-old Malik Pettiway with a severe gunshot wound. Deputies said Pettiway was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Hill was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 66-year-old man was jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

